CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 688 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 107,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 107,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. 1,583,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,711. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

