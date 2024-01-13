CFO4Life Group LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.