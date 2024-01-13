CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alteryx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,035. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

