Cheelee 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.11 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Cheelee has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $301.64 million and $7.11 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can now be bought for about $15.59 or 0.00036517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cheelee

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 16.29229042 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $7,531,302.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

