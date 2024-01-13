Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $123.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $111.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPK. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

