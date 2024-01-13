Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.36

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.36 and traded as high as C$8.03. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$8.03, with a volume of 910 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76, a current ratio of 56.01 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.27. The firm has a market cap of C$145.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$80.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.47 million. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.6802375 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.77 per share, with a total value of C$357,456.80. In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.77 per share, with a total value of C$357,456.80. Also, insider Daniel Wittlin acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.35 per share, with a total value of C$176,289.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 71,900 shares of company stock worth $549,193 and sold 28,450 shares worth $192,978. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

