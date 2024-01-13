Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

NYSE:CHS opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $937.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

