Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,259.52.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $1,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,271.90 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,348.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,229.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,037.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.05 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

