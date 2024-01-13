Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 36,975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14,500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,975 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,892,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

