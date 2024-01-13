Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 645 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.56. 1,107,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average is $171.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $196.41.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

