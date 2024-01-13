Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 949 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,578 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,568,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,526. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $40.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

