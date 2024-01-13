Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 973 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

CAT traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.41. 1,955,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

