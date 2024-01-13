Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.52. 1,185,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,861. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

