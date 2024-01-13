Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GS stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,591. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.