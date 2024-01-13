Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.3% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 65,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $559.11 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,021.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $919.00. The firm has a market cap of $518.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

