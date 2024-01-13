Choate Investment Advisors Buys 1,234 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Dover by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,124. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

