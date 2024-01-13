Choate Investment Advisors Buys 431 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BDX traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.29 and its 200-day moving average is $257.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.