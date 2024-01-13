Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

American Tower Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AMT traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.72 and a 200 day moving average of $188.21. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.