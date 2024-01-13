Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $243,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.23. 42,992,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,726,556. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.60 and a 200 day moving average of $184.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

