Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.24 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,341. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.