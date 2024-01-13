Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $463.18. The stock had a trading volume of 966,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,960. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.