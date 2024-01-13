Choate Investment Advisors Has $899,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. 1,544,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

