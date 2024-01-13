Choate Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,963 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,742,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,128,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

