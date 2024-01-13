Choate Investment Advisors Invests $874,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $23.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $535.29. 624,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,800. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $568.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $509.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

