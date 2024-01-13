Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 398 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,522,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $136,975,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.32. 438,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,186. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $489.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.32.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.