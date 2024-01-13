Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Novartis by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,707,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 23.9% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 958,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

