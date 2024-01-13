Choate Investment Advisors Sells 675 Shares of Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors owned approximately 4.07% of Matthews China Active ETF worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Matthews China Active ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 141,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Matthews China Active ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 639,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in Matthews China Active ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 118,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Matthews China Active ETF by 624.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 147,812 shares during the period.

Matthews China Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of MCH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Matthews China Active ETF has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $28.88.

Matthews China Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

