CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,729 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.24. 2,795,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.41. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.