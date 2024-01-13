CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 7,169 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $433.40. 1,183,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $434.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.86.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,405 shares of company stock worth $16,176,680. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

