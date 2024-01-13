CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.90. 1,646,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,431. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $248.80 and a 52 week high of $317.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

