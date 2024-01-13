CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $15.56 Million Stock Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,353 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.37% of ATS worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,733,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,096,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,087,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,867,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,112,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,236. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.71. ATS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ATS in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

