CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $17.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.14 and a 200 day moving average of $246.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

