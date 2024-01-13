CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $23.41 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.00. The stock had a trading volume of 842,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.13. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

