CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $31.03 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $49.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,502.40. The company had a trading volume of 167,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,368. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,222.16 and a 52 week high of $3,580.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,304.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,091.81.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,492.15.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

