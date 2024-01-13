CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charter Communications Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CHTR stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.90. 988,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,866. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.41. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.02 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHTR
Insider Activity at Charter Communications
In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.