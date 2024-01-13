CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.90. 988,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,866. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.41. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.02 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.