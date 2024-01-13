CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $37,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,398,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 929,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,291,000 after acquiring an additional 393,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,104,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.72.

CIGI traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.77. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $131.01.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

