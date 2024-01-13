CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 12,642 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of American Water Works worth $40,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $132.21. The company had a trading volume of 673,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,617. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

