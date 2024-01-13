CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,254 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of MSCI worth $36,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MSCI traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,566. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $573.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.40.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.