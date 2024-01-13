CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 8,446 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Equifax worth $34,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 273.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.76. The company had a trading volume of 571,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,849. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.63 and a 200 day moving average of $207.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $252.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.12.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

