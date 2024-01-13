CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,454,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,972,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

