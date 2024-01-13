CIBC Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$40.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.15.

H opened at C$38.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.11. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$32.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.68. The firm has a market cap of C$23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.8816425 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 66.11%.

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo purchased 12,800 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

