Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,163 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up about 1.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 88.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3,063.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.53. 402,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,932. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,479 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

