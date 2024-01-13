Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.6 %

SLP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $771.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,659,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,697,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $35,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $109,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SLP. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.