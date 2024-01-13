Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,219 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Innovations makes up 1.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $392,938,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,667,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 716,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $80.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

