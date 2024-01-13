Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 25,178 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 31,472.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,317.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $111,793.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,555.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,070 shares of company stock worth $1,546,805. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CORT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. 1,370,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,729. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

