Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,918,000 after buying an additional 1,909,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,032,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WLY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 298,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,265. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,411.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.