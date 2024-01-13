Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

NSC traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,033. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $260.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

