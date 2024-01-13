Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,032,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $56.29.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

