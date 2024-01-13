Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $716,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.4% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $498.09. 843,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,308. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $513.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

