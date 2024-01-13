Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after buying an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after buying an additional 549,861 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.20. 6,546,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average is $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

